Jake Paul WHO?! It looks like two ladies who used to have drama thanks to the famous YouTuber are ready to bury the hatchet. Jake Paul's ex-girlfriend Alissa Violet and current Team 10 member Erika Costell have definitely had their differences. But now, it appears the two could soon make up. Erika Costell is ready to move on, but will Alissa Violet bury the hatchet and move on too?