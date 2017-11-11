News

Daughter Travels To Mexico To See Her Dad After 20 Years

When health and wellbeing become compromised, it's natural for priorities to suddenly fall into place. Reyna Lucero Castellanos was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, news that surely shook her world. At the time, she had come to the realization that she hadn't seen her father, Alfredo Aguilar Garcia in 20 years. So in July of 2017, she took a trip to Mexico with her husband Freddy Lopez to visit her dad. The moment they meet in a touching embrace, you can feel the emotion between the two. You might recognize Reyna and Freddy because we featured another one of their stories on our show last week. From finishing her last chemotherapy treatment to reuniting with her father, we are so happy you shared these memories with us, Reyna!

