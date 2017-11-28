Rapper Lil Peep's Death Being Investigated for Possible Link to Deadly Drug

Police are continuing to investigate the death of Rapper Lil Peep and the drug that may have ultimately ended his life. Weeks after Rapper Lil Peep, and former boyfriend to actress Bella Thorne, was found dead on his tour bus in Arizona, more details surrounding his death are coming to light. At the time, police reported that drug paraphernalia was found on the scene, but several tips have lead officers down a different path in their investigation.