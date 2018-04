Lele Pons Breaks Instagram RECORD!

INSTAGRAM SHARED ITS “LOOK BACK” AT 2017 THIS WEEK AND WHILE BEYONCE AND SELENA GOMEZ HAD THE MOST-LIKED PHOTOS OF THE YEAR, LELE HOLDS THE HIGHEST VIEWERSHIP FOR INSTAGRAM STORIES. THAT’S RIGHT, THIS SOCIAL MEDIA STAR GETS MORE VIEWS ON HER IG STORIES THAN ANYONE ELSE! LELE SHARED HER EXCITEMENT IN AN INSTAGRAM STORY — HOW FITTING — WRITING: “I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS! MOST VIEWED STORIES IN 2017!” DO YOU GUYS WATCH LELE PONS INSTAGRAM STORIES? LET ME KNOW IN THE COMMENTS BELOW.