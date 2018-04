Organ-player Graham Blackledge rocks the BGT stage with his kooky take on Mexican classic La Bamba. What will Britain's Got Talent Judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams make of it? See more from Britain's Got Talent here: http://itv.com/talent http://twitter.com/gottalent http://twitter.com/ G_Blackledge http://www.facebook.com/BritainsGotTalent