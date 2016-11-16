News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Twist and Pulse Dance Company - Britain's Got Talent 2012 Live Semi Final - International version

Twist and Pulse were BGT runners-up two years ago, and now their Twist And Pulse Dance Company has made it through to the Semi Finals. The energetic bunch smash through their slick, creative set with awesome flips, tricks and a tiny bit a Lion King thrown in. Awe. Some. See more from Britain's Got Talent here: http://itv.com/talent http://twitter.com/gottalent http://twitter.com/DennisEgel1 http://www.facebook.com/BritainsGotTalent

Latest

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott welcomes twins after miscarriage
1:11

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott welcomes twins after miscarriage
Blake Lively Interviews Gigi Hadid On Being Photoshopped & Body Image Struggles
1:44

Blake Lively Interviews Gigi Hadid On Being Photoshopped & Body Image Struggles
Ariana Grande REVEALS New Song Title On Her Sweatshirt?
2:03

Ariana Grande REVEALS New Song Title On Her Sweatshirt?
Justin Bieber THROWS Fake $100 Bill At Fan Who Got In His Face
1:24

Justin Bieber THROWS Fake $100 Bill At Fan Who Got In His Face
Mariah Carey reveals she is being treated with bipolar disorder
1:08

Mariah Carey reveals she is being treated with bipolar disorder
TV presenter falls into the pool at Commonwealth Games
0:36

TV presenter falls into the pool at Commonwealth Games
Taylor Swift Gives FIRST Look At Tour Rehearsals & Shares BTS Photos
1:42

Taylor Swift Gives FIRST Look At Tour Rehearsals & Shares BTS Photos
Harry Styles Delivers EMOTIONAL Tribute To Bombing Victims At Manchester Show
1:32

Harry Styles Delivers EMOTIONAL Tribute To Bombing Victims At Manchester Show

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
1:01

Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl