Gospel Singers Incognito surprise the BGT Judges - Week 1 Auditions | Britain's Got Talent 2013

Belter! Glorious Gospel Singers Incognito make Simon's jaw drop! "One of the best choirs" Simon has seen on the show exploded from a one man gospel act into a theatre filling extravaganza. This is one crescendo that looks set to keep building! See the Judges reaction here (UK only): http://talent.itv.com/2013/videos/auditions/watch_belter-glorious-gospel-choir-incognito-make-simons-jaw-drop_item_200606.htm See more from Britain's Got Talent at http://itv.com/talent SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/BGTsub Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BritainsGotTalent Twitter: http://twitter.com/GotTalent Download the BGT mobile app: http://bit.ly/BGTapp Watch full episodes on ITV Player (UK ONLY): http://www.itv.com/itvplayer