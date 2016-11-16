Jack and Cormac sing 'I Knew You Were Trouble' | Semi-Final 2 | Britain's Got Talent 2013

No trouble! Singing duo Jack and Cormac The boy's bond is as strong as ever as they tackle Taylor Swift in the second semi-final. Pushing nerves aside their rendition of I Knew You Were Trouble is a hit! See more from Britain's Got Talent at http://itv.com/talent SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/BGTsub Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BritainsGotTalent Twitter: http://twitter.com/GotTalent Download the BGT mobile app: http://bit.ly/BGTapp Watch full episodes on ITV Player (UK ONLY): http://www.itv.com/itvplayer