Band of Voices sing 'Hit Me Baby One More Time' | Semi-Final 1 | Britain's Got Talent 2013

Giving Britney a run for her money with their incredible cover of her career launching track, Band of Voices are first up. Will this be the song that launches them to the final? See more from Britain's Got Talent at http://itv.com/talent SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/BGTsub Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BritainsGotTalent Twitter: http://twitter.com/GotTalent Download the BGT mobile app: http://bit.ly/BGTapp Watch full episodes on ITV Player (UK ONLY): http://www.itv.com/itvplayer