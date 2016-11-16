Stephen chats with Attraction and Jordan O'Keefe | Semi-Final 5 | Britain's Got More Talent 2013

Stephen Mulhern sits down with the last semi-final winners and asks questions from the public. Find out whether Jordan is single and what makes Attraction so attractive. See more from Britain's Got Talent at http://itv.com/talent SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/BGTsub Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BritainsGotTalent Twitter: http://twitter.com/GotTalent Download the BGT mobile app: http://bit.ly/BGTapp Watch full episodes on ITV Player (UK ONLY): http://www.itv.com/itvplayer