See more from Britain's Got Talent at http://itv.com/talent Girl group REAformed put on such a good show that Alesha gives them her Golden Buzzer. In Simon's words now they just have to,"live up to Alesha's potential". SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/BGTsub Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BritainsGotTalent Twitter: http://twitter.com/GotTalent