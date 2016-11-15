News

Viktor Kee Auditions &amp; Performances America's Got Talent 2016 Finalist

Juggler Viktor Kee's auditions & performances on America's Got Talent, will his final juggling performance crown him the winner of America's got talent? Got Talent Global brings together the very best in worldwide talent, creating a central hub for fans of the show to keep up to date with the other sensational performances from around the world. Watch more XXX Got Talent: Watch the original, full length clip: Subscribe to Got Talent Global: http://www.youtube.com/user/gottalentglobal Watch more Got Talent Global videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-z5mbZ-yCI&list=PLF-BDTAHX0p5xf2caJw3l9oPmuHI0PJRA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gottalentglobal Twitter: https://twitter.com/gottalentglobal

