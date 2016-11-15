Rock Kids On Got Talent! Including America's Got Talent Izzy & Aaralyn, Jeremy Young from Australia's Got Talent, The Talento from Asia's Got Talent & more kids from across the world! Watch more amazing auditions from Got Talent Subscribe here ?http://bit.ly/GOTTALENTGLOBAL_Subscribe Got Talent Global brings together the very best in worldwide talent, creating a central hub for fans of the show to keep up to date with the other sensational performances from around the world. Subscribe to Got Talent Global: http://www.youtube.com/user/gottalentglobal Watch more Got Talent Global videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-z5mbZ-yCI&list=PLF-BDTAHX0p5xf2caJw3l9oPmuHI0PJRA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gottalentglobal Twitter: https://twitter.com/gottalentglobal