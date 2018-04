On Sunday evening, Faze Banks was in Ohio meeting Alissa’s family, hanging out at a bar called The Barley House, when things went down hill quickly, because an altercation between Faze, Alissa and a bouncer ended with Alissa being hit in the face. Since all of that went down, Alissa and Faze fans have apparently been harassing the bar and its employees, causing Banks to release a video calling for peace.