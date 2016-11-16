Call or Text? Pugs or Chihuahuas? Our Final Five X Factor acts must decide!

Visit the official site: http://itv.com/xfactor Every week we bring you bitesize clips (just like this one!) in the Domino’s Pizza Party in the official X Factor app. Bag yourself a tasty deal and get to know another side of your favourite contestants every week, from Wednesday lunchtime to Friday night in the 5th Judge area. Download The X Factor mobile app: http://bit.ly/TXFapp Visit the official site: http://itv.com/xfactor SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/TXFSub Facebook: http://bit.ly/TXFFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/TXFTwi Watch full episodes on ITV Hub (UK ONLY): http://www.itv.com/hub/the-x-factor SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/TXFSub Facebook: http://bit.ly/TXFFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/TXFTwi Download The X Factor mobile app: http://bit.ly/TXFapp Watch full episodes on ITV Hub (UK ONLY): http://www.itv.com/hub/the-x-factor