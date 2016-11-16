Heartbreak for Mason Noise as he become the next act to leave | Live Week 4 | The X Factor 2015

Visit the official site: http://itv.com/xfactor Mason Noise has become the seventh contestant to leave the show and there wasn’t a mic drop in sight! Watch the moment he found out now… Facebook: http://bit.ly/MasonFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/MasonTwitter Instagram: http://bit.ly/MasonInsta SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/TXFSub Facebook: http://bit.ly/TXFFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/TXFTwi Download The X Factor mobile app: http://bit.ly/TXFapp