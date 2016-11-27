Saara Aalto goes Abba with Winner Takes it All! | Live Shows Week 8 | The X Factor UK 2016

Visit the official site: http://itv.com/xfactor She’s been dreaming of rocking out on the piano ever since the start of The X Factor Live Shows - and now Saara has got her wish! For Louis Loves, Saara gives a stunning performance of the ABBA classic Winner Takes it All. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/TXFSub Facebook: http://bit.ly/TXFFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/TXFTwi Download The X Factor mobile app: http://bit.ly/TXFapp Watch full episodes on ITV Hub (UK ONLY): http://www.itv.com/hub/the-x-factor