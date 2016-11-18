Bodyform presents: Rising to The Challenge with Emily Middlemas and Little Mix

Visit the official site: http://itv.com/xfactor 2011 saw the Little Mix ladies - Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade - Rise to The Challenge and win The X Factor, becoming the only group to do so! 2016 sees Emily Middlemas fighting for her dream, hoping to follow in the footsteps of her favourite leading ladies. Here are some facts you may or may not know about Little Mix and Emily! 1. In The X Factor Grand Final, Marcus Collins came second to Little Mix. 2. Little Mix were formed during the Boot Camp stages of The X Factor. 3. At her first X Factor Audition, Emily Middlemas sang Stevie Wonder's Master Blaster. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/TXFSub Facebook: http://bit.ly/TXFFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/TXFTwi Download The X Factor mobile app: http://bit.ly/TXFapp Watch full episodes on ITV Hub (UK ONLY): http://www.itv.com/hub/the-x-factor