News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Andrea Faustini sings Whitney Houston's I Have Nothing | Live Week 7 | The X Factor UK 2014

Visit the official site: http://itv.com/xfactor Well there’s big songs and there are BIG songs. And Andrea likes to get his teeth into the bad boys that's for sure! Whitney Houston’s hit single I Have Nothing is one of the hugest songs around but will it be too big for Andrea to handle or will the diva within make sure he gets your votes? Download Andrea’s version of I Have Nothing: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/saturday-22nd-november-x-factor/id943081818?ign-mpt=uo%3D4 SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/TXFSub Facebook: http://bit.ly/TXFFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/TXFTwi Download The X Factor mobile app: http://bit.ly/TXFapp Watch full episodes on ITV Player (UK ONLY): http://www.itv.com/itvplayer

Latest

Tziporah claims she's going to be banned from Instagram
0:57

Tziporah claims she's going to be banned from Instagram
Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
1:00

Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
Runaway Snowmobile
0:55

Runaway Snowmobile
Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
This cannoli is as big as your head
1:24

This cannoli is as big as your head
Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
1:22

Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
1:01

Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl