Trusted backstage at The X Factor, TRESemmé goes full circle with a donut selfie featuring Lauren, Fleur, Stereo Kicks, Ben and Only The Young! Visit the official site: http://itv.com/xfactor SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/TXFSub Facebook: http://bit.ly/TXFFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/TXFTwi Download The X Factor mobile app: http://bit.ly/TXFapp Watch full episodes on ITV Player (UK ONLY): http://www.itv.com/itvplayer