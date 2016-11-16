Visit the official site: http://itv.com/xfactor Stand by for weak knees because Ben Haenow is about to give you a serious dose of the wobbly legs when he sings this song. Previously sung by The Eagles and Jon Bon Jovi, we think this could be your rocky Christmas dream come true. But did the Judges agree? Download Ben’s version of Please Come Home For Christmas: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/please-come-home-for-christmas/id947440898 SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/TXFSub Facebook: http://bit.ly/TXFFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/TXFTwi Download The X Factor mobile app: http://bit.ly/TXFapp Watch full episodes on ITV Player (UK ONLY): http://www.itv.com/itvplayer