News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Preview: Jenesa Gill has a surprise for Simon! | Auditions Week 3 | The X Factor UK 2015

Visit the official site: http://itv.com/xfactor 35 year old full-time mum Jenesa Gill from Manchester only has eyes for one of our Judges... no prizes for guessing who! Will she be able to win over Simon and his fellow Judges with her rendition of Shakira's Hips Don't Lie? Or will her kiss with Cowell be all she's going home with? SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/TXFSub Facebook: http://bit.ly/TXFFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/TXFTwi Download The X Factor mobile app: http://bit.ly/TXFapp Watch full episodes on ITV Player (UK ONLY): http://www.itv.com/itvplayer

Latest

Drivers warned of poor conditions as high winds cause dust storm in western US
0:35

Drivers warned of poor conditions as high winds cause dust storm in western US
Hungry, Cranky Croc Destroys Watermelon With Powerful Jaw
0:43

Hungry, Cranky Croc Destroys Watermelon With Powerful Jaw
Man shows off impressive magic tricks with rings
1:30

Man shows off impressive magic tricks with rings
Man Removes Ostrich Eggshell With Vinegar in Family Science Experiment
10:59

Man Removes Ostrich Eggshell With Vinegar in Family Science Experiment
Couple Reveal Baby's Gender With Mustang Burnout
0:16

Couple Reveal Baby's Gender With Mustang Burnout
Lion Pride Vs. Buffalo Herd: Who Will Win?
1:13

Lion Pride Vs. Buffalo Herd: Who Will Win?
Captured Bandicoot Can't Wait to Get Out of Dodge
0:53

Captured Bandicoot Can't Wait to Get Out of Dodge
Adorable Panda Cub Is Very Attached to Its Keeper
0:54

Adorable Panda Cub Is Very Attached to Its Keeper

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
1:01

Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl