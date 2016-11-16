Seann Miley Moore checks into the Hotel California | The X Factor UK 2015

Visit the official site: http://itv.com/xfactor After impressing the Judges at the Arena Auditions, all eyes were on Seann Miley Moore as his Group took to the stage to perform The Eagles’ Hotel California. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/TXFSub Facebook: http://bit.ly/TXFFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/TXFTwi Download The X Factor mobile app: http://bit.ly/TXFapp Watch full episodes on ITV Player (UK ONLY): http://www.itv.com/itvplayer