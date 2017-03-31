Emblem3 performed the Smash Mouth version of the Monkees' hit "I'm a Believer" on the Number Ones-themed Top 8 night. The girls in the audience swooned. Demi Lovato liked them but didn't like the song choice. "I don't know what Simon is doing with you," to which Simon Cowell fired back "I've sold over 300 million records." "I'm A Believer" performed by "Emblem3" on THE X FACTOR USA Subscribe now for more THE X FACTOR USA clips: http://bit.ly/Subscribe_TXF Like THE X FACTOR on Facebook: http://bit.ly/TheXFactorUSA_FB Follow THE X FACTOR on Twitter: http://bit.ly/TheXFactorUSA_Twitter Add THE X FACTOR on Pinterest: http://bitly.com/TXF_Pinterest Add THE X FACTOR on Google+: http://bit.ly/TheXFactor_Plus See more of THE X FACTOR on our official site: http://bit.ly/TheXFactorUSA Like FOX on Facebook: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB Follow FOX on Twitter: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter Add FOX on Google+: http://fox.tv/FOXPlus Expect the unexpected when the world's only $5 million audition return ...