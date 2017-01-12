News

Episode 16 Recap: &quot;Two Gone? Bogus!&quot; - THE X FACTOR USA 2013

It was a "Perfect Day" for The X Factor as the Top 12 took the stage with a Lou Reed tribute before finding out their fate. Then, it became Ladies' Night as Selena Gomez and Fifth Harmony gave killer performances, but it was a bummer when the results sent two acts - four ladies - home. See what went down in this radical recap. Subscribe now for more THE X FACTOR USA clips: http://bit.ly/TXF3_Subscribe Tune in to THE X FACTOR USA Wednesday & Thursday 8/7c on Fox! Like THE X FACTOR on Facebook: http://bit.ly/TheXFactorUSA_FB Follow THE X FACTOR on Twitter: http://bit.ly/TheXFactorUSA_Twitter Add THE X FACTOR on Pinterest: http://bitly.com/TXF_Pinterest Add THE X FACTOR on Google+: http://bit.ly/TheXFactor_GooglePlus See more of THE X FACTOR on our official site: http://www.thexfactorusa.com/ Like FOX on Facebook: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB Follow FOX on Twitter: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter Add FOX on Google+: http://fox.tv/FOXPlus The award-winning international phenomenon THE X FACTOR ...

