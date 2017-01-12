News

Restless Road Takes It &quot;Easy&quot; - THE X FACTOR USA 2013

Restless Road continued to do what they do best by infusing the Commodores' hit, "Easy," with some twang. Do you think they nailed it? "Easy" performed by "Restless Road" on THE X FACTOR USA. Buy now on iTunes: http://bit.ly/1c02TVK Subscribe now for more THE X FACTOR USA clips: http://bit.ly/TXF3_Subscribe Tune in to THE X FACTOR USA Wednesday & Thursday 8/7c on Fox! Like THE X FACTOR on Facebook: http://bit.ly/TheXFactorUSA_FB Follow THE X FACTOR on Twitter: http://bit.ly/TheXFactorUSA_Twitter Add THE X FACTOR on Pinterest: http://bitly.com/TXF_Pinterest Add THE X FACTOR on Google+: http://bit.ly/TheXFactor_GooglePlus See more of THE X FACTOR on our official site: http://www.thexfactorusa.com/ Like FOX on Facebook: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB Follow FOX on Twitter: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter Add FOX on Google+: http://fox.tv/FOXPlus The award-winning international phenomenon THE X FACTOR is back. In Season Three of the hit competition series hosted by Mario Lopez, THE X FACTOR judg ...

Latest

Cannabis dispensaries peddle their wares for Weed Day revelers
0:54

Cannabis dispensaries peddle their wares for Weed Day revelers
Motorcyclist Carelessly Crashes Into Car
0:30

Motorcyclist Carelessly Crashes Into Car
The best of AVICII
1:29

The best of AVICII
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Sends Special Message to High School Senior Who Invited Him to Prom
3:05

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Sends Special Message to High School Senior Who Invited Him to Prom
Liam Payne, Calvin Harris & MORE Celebs React To Avicii's TRAGIC Death
2:48

Liam Payne, Calvin Harris & MORE Celebs React To Avicii's TRAGIC Death
Taylor Swift Reputation Tour IN TROUBLE Due To Demanding Ticket Prices?
2:40

Taylor Swift Reputation Tour IN TROUBLE Due To Demanding Ticket Prices?
Swedish DJ Avicii Dead At 28
2:06

Swedish DJ Avicii Dead At 28
6 Hidden Messages in Ariana Grande's "No Tears" Music Video
2:38

6 Hidden Messages in Ariana Grande's "No Tears" Music Video

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla
0:44

TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla