News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Yes, I Made It! Rachel Tripp - THE X FACTOR USA 2013

This Southern Belle wants to call everyone in her phone book to show off her success! She's hoping Kelly will get to be her mentor. Subscribe now for more THE X FACTOR USA clips: http://bit.ly/TXF3_Subscribe Tune in to THE X FACTOR USA Wednesday & Thursday 8/7c on Fox! Like THE X FACTOR on Facebook: http://bit.ly/TheXFactorUSA_FB Follow THE X FACTOR on Twitter: http://bit.ly/TheXFactorUSA_Twitter Add THE X FACTOR on Pinterest: http://bitly.com/TXF_Pinterest Add THE X FACTOR on Google+: http://bit.ly/TheXFactor_GooglePlus See more of THE X FACTOR on our official site: http://www.thexfactorusa.com/ Like FOX on Facebook: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB Follow FOX on Twitter: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter Add FOX on Google+: http://fox.tv/FOXPlus The award-winning international phenomenon THE X FACTOR is back. In Season Three of the hit competition series hosted by Mario Lopez, THE X FACTOR judges will travel the nation searching for talent 12 years old or over -- both solo artists and vocal gro ...

Latest

Brighton beachgoers soak up rays during UK heatwave
1:47

Brighton beachgoers soak up rays during UK heatwave
Evan Rachel Wood fought for equal 'Westworld' pay and won
1:11

Evan Rachel Wood fought for equal 'Westworld' pay and won
Office Worker Gets Through His Day With Hugs From a Special Corgi
0:36

Office Worker Gets Through His Day With Hugs From a Special Corgi
Cheerful Chicken Enjoys Swim at Saint George Island State Park
0:40

Cheerful Chicken Enjoys Swim at Saint George Island State Park
Every Chefs Worst Nightmare
1:38

Every Chefs Worst Nightmare
Teen takes Michael B. Jordan cut-out to prom, and 'Black Panther' star is impressed
0:59

Teen takes Michael B. Jordan cut-out to prom, and 'Black Panther' star is impressed
Horse riders and kite surfers out in the sun in Cornwall
1:02

Horse riders and kite surfers out in the sun in Cornwall
Hundreds evacuated as torrential rain triggers flooding in Hawaii
0:43

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rain triggers flooding in Hawaii

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla
0:44

TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla