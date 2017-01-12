News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Yes, I Made It! Zeus Taylor - THE X FACTOR USA 2013

Hey, when all of the female judges say you're gorgeous, you must be doing something right. Zeus Taylor says he's going to honor his good fortune by having a celebratory dinner. His meal of choice? Waffles. Mmm, pass the syrup! Subscribe now for more THE X FACTOR USA clips: http://bit.ly/TXF3_Subscribe Tune in to THE X FACTOR USA Wednesday & Thursday 8/7c on Fox! Like THE X FACTOR on Facebook: http://bit.ly/TheXFactorUSA_FB Follow THE X FACTOR on Twitter: http://bit.ly/TheXFactorUSA_Twitter Add THE X FACTOR on Pinterest: http://bitly.com/TXF_Pinterest Add THE X FACTOR on Google+: http://bit.ly/TheXFactor_GooglePlus See more of THE X FACTOR on our official site: http://www.thexfactorusa.com/ Like FOX on Facebook: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB Follow FOX on Twitter: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter Add FOX on Google+: http://fox.tv/FOXPlus The award-winning international phenomenon THE X FACTOR is back. In Season Three of the hit competition series hosted by Mario Lopez, THE X FACTOR judges wil ...

Latest

Drivers warned of poor conditions as high winds cause dust storm in western US
0:35

Drivers warned of poor conditions as high winds cause dust storm in western US
Hungry, Cranky Croc Destroys Watermelon With Powerful Jaw
0:43

Hungry, Cranky Croc Destroys Watermelon With Powerful Jaw
Man shows off impressive magic tricks with rings
1:30

Man shows off impressive magic tricks with rings
Man Removes Ostrich Eggshell With Vinegar in Family Science Experiment
10:59

Man Removes Ostrich Eggshell With Vinegar in Family Science Experiment
Couple Reveal Baby's Gender With Mustang Burnout
0:16

Couple Reveal Baby's Gender With Mustang Burnout
Lion Pride Vs. Buffalo Herd: Who Will Win?
1:13

Lion Pride Vs. Buffalo Herd: Who Will Win?
Captured Bandicoot Can't Wait to Get Out of Dodge
0:53

Captured Bandicoot Can't Wait to Get Out of Dodge
Adorable Panda Cub Is Very Attached to Its Keeper
0:54

Adorable Panda Cub Is Very Attached to Its Keeper

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
1:01

Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl