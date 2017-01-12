News

Carlito Olivero performs &quot;Stand By Me&quot; - THE X FACTOR USA 2013

Carlito Olivero went unplugged with the Prince Royce version of Ben E. King's "Stand By Me." Watch to see if the judges stood by Carlito's performance. "Stand By Me" performed by "Carlito Olivero" on THE X FACTOR USA. Buy now on iTunes: http://bit.ly/19ij9iK Subscribe now for more THE X FACTOR USA clips: http://bit.ly/TXF3_Subscribe Tune in to THE X FACTOR USA Wednesday & Thursday 8/7c on Fox! Like THE X FACTOR on Facebook: http://bit.ly/TheXFactorUSA_FB Follow THE X FACTOR on Twitter: http://bit.ly/TheXFactorUSA_Twitter Add THE X FACTOR on Pinterest: http://bitly.com/TXF_Pinterest Add THE X FACTOR on Google+: http://bit.ly/TheXFactor_GooglePlus See more of THE X FACTOR on our official site: http://www.thexfactorusa.com/ Like FOX on Facebook: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB Follow FOX on Twitter: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter Add FOX on Google+: http://fox.tv/FOXPlus The award-winning international phenomenon THE X FACTOR is back. In Season Three of the hit competition series hosted by Mari ...

