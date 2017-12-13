News

Instagram Adds NEW Feature That Lets You Follow Hashtags

emember last week when we filled you in on IG stories being able to featured on your page forever? Well guys and gals of the interwebs…there’s more! Instagram is now going to allow you follow hashtags. If you’re confused and intrigued, let me just break it down for you. So say you’re like every basic b out there and you’re totally obsessed with finding that perfect #OOTD (outfit of the day) – now you can literally follow the hashtag OOTD to be inundated with so many cute outfits you won’t even know what to do. On the real – OOTD is probably going to be slightly overwhelming, as will TBT and FBF for the throwbacks but if you’re a little more niche and obsessed with #dogsofinstagram or #foodporn, think of how much pure joy this is going to bring you. Following the hashtags will also allow you to find new people to follow because YES you’ll see the person posting’s handle too. BUT GUYS – this isn’t the only update. According to a statement IG gave to The Verge, "We're always testing new ways to connect you to interesting content on Instagram.This means that you’ll be able to see posts that your friends have liked in a new recommended for you section. It’ll also show you stuff that the algorithm thinks you’ll like." Talk about two crazy changes – and some people think this is going the IG game harder than ever and possibly make our feeds super cluttered. I don’t know about you guys but I get seriously annoyed when my feed is full of people I don’t really know and sponsored stuff and I can’t even find my own sister or real life friends. You know what I mean?

