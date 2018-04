We know Kendall Jenner is an amazing aunt to her 6 nieces and nephews, soon to be 10 nieces and or nephews since Kim’s surrogate is due this month, Kylie is reportedly due next month and Khloe is due in 4 months! Although Kendall herself isn't pregnant, could she soon be playing mom to boyfriend Blake Griffin's little ones? Do you think she'll make a good mother? Let us know in the comments below.