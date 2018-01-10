Overwhelmed crowds salute Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside radio station in Brixton

Prince Harry and his fiancé are greeted by adoring crowds as they came to visit Reprezent 107.3FM radio station in Brixton, South London.

They came to visit this underground 24h radio station and only one in the UK presented by people under 25 to learn about its work supporting young people.

The royal couple made an impromptu walkabout outside the studios to meet all the people who gathered in the cold to see them on Thursday (January 9).

We can hear people shouting "Oh my God! Oh my God! They are so cute!" as they watch the Prince and his future bride meeting the Londoners.