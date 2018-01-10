Cheeky DJ slips Prince Harry his business card in bid for wedding gig

A local DJ slipped Prince Harry his business card on Tuesday in a cheeky attempt to secure a set at the upcoming royal wedding.

The footage, captured on January 9 during Harry and Meghan Makle visit to Reprezent Radio in Brixton, shows Prince Harry taking the business card from the DJ and radio presenter Jevanni Letford, who is in the crowd, and placing it in his pocket.

"We'll DJ at your wedding," Mr Letford can be heard shouting, before the couple exit the room.

Mr Letford later wrote online:

I offered my business card to Harry in a bid to get the chance to DJ at the biggest day of his life

To my delight, he accepted the card and placed it in his pocket!