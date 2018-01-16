"Rent-a-boyfriend" proves popular in Chinese shopping mall

A bizarre new initiative has started up at a shopping mall in China in which women are able to rent a boyfriend by the hour.

A video filmed in Foshan City in Guangdong Province on January 13 showed several smartly dressed men available for hire from just 11 pence (0.15 US dollars) an hour.

According to local reports, the "rent-a-boyfriends" can help with carrying shopping, selecting outfits or taking photos.

Local media reported that the men were in such demand that a long queue formed.