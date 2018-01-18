Paris Jackson might’ve had a rough start to 2018 with the whole hitchhiker incident, but it all got better when she got to see the man she has called “the love of her life” on Tuesday! Tuesday night, Paris among many other A-list stars, attended an impromptu Paul McCartney concert at Stella McCartney’s Autumn Winter clothing line bash! and she completely lost her mind.. in the best way possible! Paris was caught fan-girling HARD over the Rock star legend!