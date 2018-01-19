Do you like hearing a dog eat crunchy food? Well, somebody does. Haru the Shiba Inu is living the best possible doggie life as an Instagram star whose only job is to eat snacks. If you don't care for the munching sound, you at least have to admit Haru is totally adorable. Speaking of dogs, Tank is a very helpful one! When his family needs a little bit of assistance with the groceries, Tank is there in a flash. At least for a little while. Soon enough Tank wants to know what's in the grocery bags for himself.