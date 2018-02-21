News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

A man walks into a bank ... and tries to cash enormous fake cheque

+CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN BLEEPED. ORIGINAL AVAILABLE ON REQUEST+

A Peterborough man tries to cash out a fake cheque at a Barclays bank after being set up by his friends.

The footage, captured yesterday (February 19), shows the man heading to the bank carrying the big fake cheque that his friends gave him as a present.

The man then enters the bank and hands over the cheque to a bank worker, seemingly oblivious to the fact the one he has been given is fake.

The stunned bank worker tells him it can't be cashed because it is fake.

At that moment, the man realises he has been pranked by his pals and laughs out loud.

The filmer later wrote online: ’’So we raised £1,400 for our friend to contribute to a lifelong dream of motorbike racing.’’

‘’We then told him he had to pay the 'cheque' into the bank.

‘’Even though he doesn’t bank with Barclays he still went along with it as we were very convincing.

‘’It was comedy gold.’’

Latest

Spring Has Sprung With Adorable Goat Kids
2:03

Spring Has Sprung With Adorable Goat Kids
Stray Geese Get Police Escort Across Bay Bridge
0:34

Stray Geese Get Police Escort Across Bay Bridge
Young Music Producer Creates Remix of 'How to Eat Your Greens'
0:35

Young Music Producer Creates Remix of 'How to Eat Your Greens'
Eden gets friend-zoned by Elora on Bachelor In Paradise
1:04

Eden gets friend-zoned by Elora on Bachelor In Paradise
Sister gifts bride surprise en-route to New Zealand
1:16

Sister gifts bride surprise en-route to New Zealand
Michelle 'Jiggling' Jenneke tipped to be next Bachelorette
0:45

Michelle 'Jiggling' Jenneke tipped to be next Bachelorette
Grant and Ali say 'I love you' to each other in Paradise
0:22

Grant and Ali say 'I love you' to each other in Paradise
97-year-old becomes viral star during search for love
1:42

97-year-old becomes viral star during search for love

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla
0:44

TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla