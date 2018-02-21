A man walks into a bank ... and tries to cash enormous fake cheque

+CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN BLEEPED. ORIGINAL AVAILABLE ON REQUEST+

A Peterborough man tries to cash out a fake cheque at a Barclays bank after being set up by his friends.

The footage, captured yesterday (February 19), shows the man heading to the bank carrying the big fake cheque that his friends gave him as a present.

The man then enters the bank and hands over the cheque to a bank worker, seemingly oblivious to the fact the one he has been given is fake.

The stunned bank worker tells him it can't be cashed because it is fake.

At that moment, the man realises he has been pranked by his pals and laughs out loud.

The filmer later wrote online: ’’So we raised £1,400 for our friend to contribute to a lifelong dream of motorbike racing.’’

‘’We then told him he had to pay the 'cheque' into the bank.

‘’Even though he doesn’t bank with Barclays he still went along with it as we were very convincing.

‘’It was comedy gold.’’