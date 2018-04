Hold up! Camila Cabello has beef with Blue Ivy? We all know that during the Grammys, there was a legendary moment where Blue Ivy can be seen shushing her parents Beyonce and Jay-Z for clapping and cheering too loudly. This diva moment from Blue Ivy apparently took place during Camila's speech on stage…and when the Havana singer saw the footage of Blue after the show, it made her feel so insecure! Where do they go from here?