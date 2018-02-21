Why Ariana Grande CANCELLED Manchester Tribute at the 2018 BRIT Awards
After going through something as horrifying as a terrorist attack, Ariana Grande responded in the most positive way ever with her One Love Manchester benefit concert, but now she’s done something that’s left us feeling confused, to say the least. Ariana was set to perform during the Manchester Tribute at the BRIT Awards…but with just hours left before the show is due to start, the singer has pulled out. What could have inspired this?