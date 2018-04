Khloe Kardashian is pregnant. That's old news. But she’s having a girl! The whole family is freaking out... except for Khloe, who honestly seems a little disappointed. In last nights KUWTK finale, Kylie spills the beans to Khloe telling her she’s having a baby girl. However, Khloe's reaction was not expected at all. What do you make of the way Khloe took the news?