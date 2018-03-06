Justin Bieber Joins Forces with Harry Styles in the March for Our Lives Movement

It is always refreshing to see celebrities use their platforms for a good cause, and it appears Justin Bieber and Harry Styles are doing just that. The March for Our Lives movement is in response to the Parkland Florida shooting that took 17 young lives. The petition is described as quote “an act to protect and save young children.” Clearly this was a cause Harry Styles could get behind. Justin Bieber then followed Harry’s lead and also pled with fans to sign this petition.