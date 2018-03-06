To sum up this moment that made reality TV history, Arie, the current 'Bachelor' narrowed his search for love down to two girls...both of which have heard 'i love you' from the man himself. Arie proposed to the chosen one in the finale, Becca, the brunette. But in a surprise twist, HE DUMPED HER!! WHILE FILMING!! Arie claimed he still had feelings for Lauren, the other girl he originally sent home. What do you think of this finale? Is Arie really the worst Bachelor ever after this?