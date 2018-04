Our girl Kendall Jenner has been hospitalized! Whats going on?! Just days before Kendall attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, the girl was hitting up the hospital. By looking at her pics from the party though, you’d never know that this girl was sick. According to The Blast, Kenny spent a few hours in the hospital in Beverly Hills as she needed to be treated by medical professionals ASAP for a bad reaction to a vitamin drip.