Angelic toddler does magic trick with pacifier

This is the amusing moment a cute two-year-old left her father cracking up with laughter after performing a "magic trick" with her pacifier.

The footage, captured on Monday (March 5) in Wales, shows the little girl asking her father where the pacifier is as she hides not very subtly in her hands.

The dad plays the game and asks: "Where is it?" pretending not to know where the pacifier is.

''In my hand!" she replies, giving the game away before excitedly lifting one arm to reveal the pacifier.

The father can't help but laugh.