Turning 21 is kind of a big deal, so you'd think Camila Cabello's pals would be all about celebrating with her...but it doesn't look like that's the case. In the past we know Camila has rang in birthdays with celeb pals like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and even Hailee Steinfeld. However, this year, for arguably one of her biggest birthdays, none of Camila's celeb friends were found at the celebration.