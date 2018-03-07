Kendall Jenner Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Hospitalization at Kardashian Family Softball Game
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters, including a pregnant Khloe, decided it was time to take themselves out to the ball game yesterday and play a pick up game of softball at Canoga Park outside of Los Angeles. However, the sister who clearly stuck out with the most skill was Kendall. Not only for her skill, but also because this is her first public appearance that we know of since the news of her pre Oscars hospitalization broke.