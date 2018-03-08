Camila Cabello's New 'Never Be the Same' Music Video is Here, and It's All Kinds of SEXY

Camilla’s latest music video for 'Never Be the Same' dropped today, and it is on fire. The song came out in January and premiered at the top of the Billboard 200 Albums chart, becoming an instant hit. An unofficial homemade video for the song was released by the singer back in December, which Camilla called a New Eear’s Eve present for her fans. That one was super cute and all, but this one is just something else! It’s amazing! Take a look.