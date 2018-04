Back in 2016, Demi Lovato was blunt as ever and made sure we all knew she’d NEVER go to another Met Gala again. In an interview with Billboard for their cover story, Demi admits that it was SO bad that the event literally made her want to drink and drove her to attend an AA meeting that same night. After some investigation, some fans believe Nicki Minaj, of all people, was the source of Demi's distress.