Finn Wolfhard's Band's New Song 'City Boy' is Actually REALLY Good

Finn Wolfhard and his band mates Jack, Ayla, and Malcolm, have been playing together for a while, even popping up to do some live shows here and there. And, just as we’d expect from the super talented actor and his musician friends, their music is actually really great. Their debut song, “City Boy”, is an upbeat rock track with a folky vibe and when you listen to it…it’s hard to imagine that a bunch of fifteen year olds are the ones playing it. Take a look at a clip from the music video.