We know the Bachelor Nation is SO OVER Arie, but we had no idea the extent of it. Now, state laws are getting involved and one state is drafting a bill to ban the Bachelor from ever visiting. Drew Christensen, a politician from famously dumped contestant Becca’s home state, Minnesota, is so on board team Becca that he drafted a bill that bans Arie from ever visiting the state. The question is: Will it pass?